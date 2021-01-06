Mluleki George hailed for his role in political, sporting worlds

George died on Tuesday after contracting COVID-19 at the age of 72.

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran freedom fighter Mluleki George is on Wednesday being hailed for his remarkable contribution to the political and sporting world and his dedication to a transformed society.

George died on Tuesday after contracting COVID-19 at the age of 72.

His political home was always the African National Congress (ANC) but he broke ranks in 2007 as part of the formation of the Congress of the People (Cope).

ALSO READ: Sascoc, Cope pay tribute to 'iconic', 'inspirational' Mluleki George

George's life was committed to transforming society and much of that effort played out in the sporting world where he served as vice president of the South African Rugby Union.

George was not one to shy away from a challenge, tackling two of the most difficult and sometimes controversial tasks in South Africa: the transformation of the highly racialised sporting code - rugby - and contributing to the building of a democratic society.

George denounced the party that had raised him, the ANC, and in 2007 after Jacob Zuma became party president, he joined other ANC members to form Cope.

Cope’s Dennis Bloem said: “We salute him, and we’ll respect him forever.”

But George was no stranger to uphill battles; he was a founding member of the United Democratic Front in 1983 as UDM leader Bantu Holomisa remembers.

“He was a fighter and a dedicated individual in whatever operation he was involved in.”

Parliament has also described him as a fierce anti-apartheid struggle activist.

He served as a member of Parliament between 1994 and 2014, occupying several roles including that of chairperson of the old the safety and security portfolio committee.

Parliament’s presiding officers said he belonged to a generation that put in place strong systems of accountability, law making and public involvement based on democratic constitutional values.

Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said: “The presiding officers have paid tribute to this compatriot, who has without a doubt left an indelible mark of selflessness, dedication and passionate service through roles that he played. They have also extended their heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family, friends and comrades.”

The SA Rugby Union said his iconic status was cemented during the historic negotiations that aimed to unify the then fractured South African sports landscape.

George served as a member of the international rugby board, president of the national sports council and the first chairman of the SA Football Association among others.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.