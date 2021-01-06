Missing-middle students could still lose out at university due to COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG - Universities South Africa (Usaf) said on Tuesday 2021 was likely to be another tough year financially for both students and institutions amid a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Some of the work planned during the 2020 academic year has been delayed due to the global pandemic.

All 26 universities in the country will only start with the new academic year for 2021 by the first week of April. They usually begin in February.

Students are likely to have both on-campus and off-site classes this year, depending on the spread of the virus.

But USAF CEO Ahmed Bawa said there were still a few things universities had to fix before they could continue with off-site learning.

“Students who fall into the missing middle category and so on – that’s something that university have to work on to try and ensure that those children also have access to devices. It also depends very largely on the capacity of the universities, if you like, so that students have connectivity wherever they are.”

