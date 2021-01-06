Malawi court sets extradition hearing for the Bushiris for March

The court ruled that the couple should not be re-arrested but should continue appearing in court until their hearing on the matter, which is set for 8 March.

JOHANNESBURG - The Lilongwe Magistrates Court in Malawi has ordered that the formal hearing of the extradition process for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary will begin in March.

The couple appeared in court on Wednesday after the Malawian government returned to the court, seeking a warrant of arrest for the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader as part of the beginning their extradition process.

The couple fled from South Africa after their release on bail of R200,000 each in November.

It’s understood Malawi’s director of public prosecution Steve Kayuni told the court that the State received extradition requests for the couple from the South African government.

The court ruled that the couple should not be re-arrested but should continue appearing in court until their hearing on the matter, which is set for 8 March.

The pair - who faces charges of theft, fraud and money laundering - skipped bail in November last year - fleeing to their home country after claiming they would not receive a fair trial here.

