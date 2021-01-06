Lawyer confirms Bapedi King Victor Thulare III has died

His death comes just months after he was recognised by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the rightful king of the Bapedi nation.

JOHANNESBURG - The King of the Bapedi kingdom Victor Thulare the third has died.

His death was confirmed on Wednesday by his lawyer Mathews Phosa.

His death comes just months after he was recognised by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the rightful king of the Bapedi nation.

Details surrounding the recently recognised king’s death are still unclear but it’s understood he died at a private hospital in Pretoria.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.