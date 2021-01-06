Groote Schuur clinicians to submit data on COVID ICU patients for global study

Clinicians at the facility earlier this year joined an international study that records clinical insights and the use of technology to treat critically ill patients.

CAPE TOWN - A Groote Schuur Hospital publication is being finalised on the treatment of COVID-19 patients in an ICU-setting to better understand the fight against the virus.

The research is being conducted by the COVID-19 Critical Care Consortium, that comprises 400 hospitals and research facilities in 52 countries.

Collectively the study has so far enrolled nearly 4,000 patients requiring mechanical ventilation to treat COVID-19.

Data sets of 200 patients that’ve been treated at Groote Schuur Hospital are included.

Critical care specialist, Doctor David Thomson, said the use of high-flow nasal oxygen therapy had definitely been beneficial, but stressed it was not a replacement for mechanical ventilation.

“It is a measure that you could use and potentially prevent a subset of patients needing to be mechanically ventilated because you could effectively support them with high-flow nasal oxygen and a higher level of support.”

Thomson said some patients were also treated with extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a more advanced intervention beyond mechanical ventilation where a machine oxygenates a patient’s blood and pumps it back to the body.

“We have put a couple of very selective patients on ECMO and enrolled them into the critical consortium, but it is a subset of patients who present in a certain way where we think ECMO actually offers a viable benefit, but it is a very small number of patients.”

