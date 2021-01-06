Gauteng residents warned to brace for persistent rainfall

The weather service said could residents expect possible heavy rains accompanied by severe thunderstorms in areas over Tshwane, Krugersdrop and Carletonville.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service is on Wednesday urging Gauteng residents to brace for persistent rainfall this week in most parts of the province.

Forecaster Bransby Bulo said residents could expect possible heavy rains accompanied by severe thunderstorms in areas over Tshwane, Krugersdrop and Carletonville.

“We’ve already had thunderstorms, especially in the northern parts. Tomorrow, we’re looking at 80% chance [of rain] in the morning and again late in the afternoon. On Friday and over the weekend, again there’s a chance of these thunderstorms.”



As the wet weather is expected to persist, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department is urging motorist to remain vigilant and cautious to avoid any road carnage.

This comes as traffic volumes heading into the province of Gauteng begin to peak - with many holidaymakers returning to the province after their summer getaways.

Spokesperson Xolani Fihla said: “Many people are making their way back to Johannesburg from various destinations, we’re in the rain season and are experiencing heavy rainfalls in the highveld area. Motorists are reminded to keep a safe following distance, reduce speed and avoid flooded roads.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.