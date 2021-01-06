COVID-19: Over 800 Gauteng teachers replaced in matric exams marking

The matric script marking process started this week with more than 45,000 educators appointed to assess millions of written papers nationwide.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education on Wednesday said over 800 teachers had pulled out of marking matric examination papers in the province.

Over 30 centres including schools and community halls have been identified and prepared for the process with strict COVID-19 measures in place.

Speaking during an oversight visit of various marking centres in the province, the department’s Steve Mabona said some of those who were appointed to assess the exam scripts markers were exposed to the coronavirus.

“Some didn’t come for different reasons such as comorbidities, fear [of contracting the virus] and other tested positive. WE have replaced all of them, so we don’t see any challenge when it comes to the marking of scripts.”

