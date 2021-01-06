Body of man who fell down Victoria Falls gorge retrieved

HARARE - A rescue team using inflatable boats, kayaks and ropes has finally retrieved the body of a 40-year-old Harare man who plunged to his death at Victoria Falls on New Year’s day.

Photographs showing Roy Dikinya’s final moments have been widely shared on social media.

They show Dikinya walking in flip flops along the edge of the gorge, at a place known as Danger Point, moments before he died.

The tourist is reported to have slipped and fallen 100 metres down into the gorge on New Year’s Day.

Efforts to locate the body were hampered by rain and heavy water flow in the Zambezi River.

State media said a joint team comprising police, parks rangers and volunteers took six hours to retrieve Dikinya’s remains on Tuesday afternoon.

Fifteen years ago on New Year’s Eve, a South African tourist slipped and died at Victoria Falls.

