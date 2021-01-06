Bodies of 2 maintenance workers discovered at V&A Waterfront

Authorities made the grim discovery on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN - The bodies of two people have been retrieved from a sewage pit at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

Authorities made the grim discovery on Tuesday night.

It’s understood the maintenance workers died while working in the pit behind the Table Bay Hotel.

“The first body was retrieved at 10:23pm and the second just after midnight.

"The scene was handed over to the South African Police Service for further investigation,” said Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service's Jermaine Carelse.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.