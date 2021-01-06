ANC's special NEC sitting ahead of January 8 postponed

The party said the meeting would only deal with January 8 and that it was in line with the party's structures ahead of the birthday celebrations.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress's (ANC) special national executive committee (NEC) meeting was on Wednesday morning postponed to Thursday. Reasons for the postponement are not yet available.

Some of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s allies in the ANC said the meeting, initially due to take place on Wednesday morning, should not be diluted with discussions over secretary general Ace Magashule’s fate, but should rather focus on the party’s upcoming January 8th statement.

Recommendations by the party’s integrity commission for Magashule to step aside found their way in to the public domain last month.

This follows several months of back and forth battles to get members implicated in serious crimes to step aside. At least five legal opinions were sought in this regard.

Magashule is facing several charges relating to fraud, corruption and money laundering during his tenure as Free State premier.

The ANC cancelled its trimmed down January 8 birthday celebrations, which were meant to take place at the end of the week. Ramaphosa is still expected to give his January 8 address then.

Those loyal to Ramaphosa in the NEC want his 2021 January 8 statement to go off without a glitch and want to see the issue about Magashule put to bed by the end of the month.

Unlike previous NEC meetings that have been held across the country, this one is going to be virtual due to COVID-19.

Supporters of Magashule have cautioned against trusting that it would be an uneventful NEC, but ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said this sitting would deal with only one issue.

“It’s consistent with structures and traditions of what the African National Congress does every year at the beginning of the year. It will convene a special NEC in this way to look at the content of the statement, agree on the theme, and of course reflect on the issues that will have to be considered,” Mabe said.

