900 new community service nurses to be absorbed into GP's health system

Sumeeth Sheoraj, chair of Denosa's student movement in Gauteng, said they were hoping to get a verbal proposal from government on paper on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly qualified Gauteng nurses are relieved they will now be absorbed by the Gauteng Health Department, after staging a sit-in at the department's offices.

Last month, community service nurses were told their contracts were terminated and they need not return to their hospital posts.

This came at a time when Gauteng was anticipating a peak in second surge COVID-19 infections, with provincial hospitals under severe strain.

The nearly 900 nurses said they were given little notice that they were out of jobs, leaving them in a desperate financial situation.

Sumeeth Sheoraj, chair of Denosa's student movement in Gauteng, said they were hoping to get a verbal proposal from government on paper on Monday.

“They say they are going to absorb all 900 community service nurses in Gauteng, but they may not necessarily be absorbed in the places they were working.

"So, they are committing to absorption. From Monday, they asked for five days for approval from the HOD.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.