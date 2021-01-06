3 suspects arrested for Tsomo initiates murder

The bodies of three initiates were found at Tsomo village in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - There's been a breakthrough in the murder investigation in the Eastern Cape.

Police have arrested three suspects connected to the murder of three initiates.

The initiates were found dead at Tsomo village in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.

Their bodies were found by boys who were bringing food to them.

“The three suspects, aged 27, 35 and 37, have been arrested. They are expected to appear in the Tsomo magistrates court today, each facing a charge of murder,” said police spokesperson Khaya Tonjeni.

