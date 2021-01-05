Western Cape has officially entered COVID peak - Cloete

The department said they had always worked on the assumption that the peak was around 7 January.

JOHANNESBURG – The Western Cape Department of Health on Tuesday said models tracking patterns of COVID-19 infections showed that the province had officially entered the peak of the second wave.

The province now has over 41,000 active cases and the department said hospitalisations and mortality data showed increases with early signs of these rates stabilising.

The department said they had always worked on the assumption that the peak was around 7 January.

Provincial head of health Dr Keith Cloete said this was based on data observed in Nelson Mandela Bay and on the Garden Route.

“We have entered the peak of the second wave with early signs of stabilisation, not that we have gone through the peak. Hospitalisation mortality continues to show an increase but there’s early signs of possibly moving to a plato.”

Cloete explains what exactly the peak means.

“A peak is when your rate of increase starts slowing down. So your seven day average… when you take the cases you had in the last seven days and divide them by seven and compare that to all the new cases in the sevens days before then. The peak is when those two numbers start becoming the same.”

He adds after the peak is when the last seven days become less than the previous seven days.