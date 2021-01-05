Warrant of arrest issued for alleged gangster after PE man killed

Police said Chester Walliams managed to free himself and as he ran, Darren Lee Whitebooi allegedly shot in his direction, fatally wounding him.

CAPE TOWN - A warrant of arrest has on Tuesday been issued for a suspected gangster who has been on the run for weeks after he allegedly shot and killed a man in a Port Elizabeth suburb.

Three suspected gangsters kidnapped 24-year-old Chester Williams in Helenvale in mid-December.

The police's Priscilla Naidu said Walliams managed to free himself and as he ran, Darren Lee Whitebooi allegedly shot in his direction, fatally wounding him.

“Friends of Williams approached the suspects and begged them to release him. According to them, he was not involved in any gang activity and while they were negotiating with the suspects, Williams managed to free himself and ran. Darren Lee Whitebooi, aka The Rock, fired several shot at the running Willimas, he was hit multiple times and died at the scene.”

Naidu said they'd been searching for Whitebooi since the incident with no success.

