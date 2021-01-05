There’s nothing urgent about Wednesday’s NCCC meeting - GCIS

There have been widespread assertions that Wednesday’s meeting is an urgent one and the next command council meeting was only scheduled for next week.

JOHANNESBURG - Government communications said there was nothing urgent about Wednesday’s national coronavirus command council (NCCC) meeting.

GCIS director general on Tuesday has announced that members of the joint operations centre will report to the president.

This after rumours were spread that President Cyril Ramaphosa was to address the nation on Monday night.

Williams has denied this: “There was no other scheduled meeting other than this one, there was no cancelled one. It was the festive period, and this is the first one in 2021.”

And denied that Ramaphosa is about to address the nation any time soon.

“The Presidency will issue a statement to that effect, at the moment, we can only confirm that the command council will be meeting tomorrow.”

South Africans have been urged to only accept news from reputable sources and government communication channels.