Police still trying to ascertain facts in Teddy Mafia killing

JOHANNESBURG - Police are trying to establish the facts in the wake of the murder of a well-known Shallcross drug kingpin and the gruesome killings of two other people.

Yaganathan Pillay - better known as Teddy Mafia - was shot and killed at his home in Shallcross, Chatsworth after he was released on bail.

Mafia was coming from court with a six-vehicle escort after he was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition in April.

But police are reportedly also investigating if police cars were part of the escort.

His detention followed a spate of hitman-style killings in Shallcross and other areas after his son was shot dead in march.

After Mafia's killing, two other people were beheaded and set alight, allegedly by the community who accused them of being behind Pillay’s murder.

The police’s Jay Naicker said: “When police got on to the scene, they found the two bodies that were burnt beyond recognition.”

