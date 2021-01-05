National coronavirus council to meet tomorrow as SA battles second wave

The discussion comes as the country's coronavirus death toll has breached the 30,000 mark.

JOHANNESBURG - Government said the national coronavirus command council was set to meet on Wednesday morning.

South Africa is firmly in the grip of a COVID-19 resurgence, which has been characterised by a new variant of the virus.

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented a revised lockdown level 3, with tightened restrictions including the ban on the sale of alcohol, a 9 pm to 6 am curfew and public gatherings.

WATCH: Ramaphosa: South Africa moves to level three

The Department of Health recorded over 12,601 cases in the last 24 hours.

This bring the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic in March to 1 113 349.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 04 January .



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/OPjgksWzgo Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 4, 2021

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 113 349, the total number of deaths is 30 011 and the total number of recoveries is 911 573. pic.twitter.com/S3pe4srKMy Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 4, 2021

