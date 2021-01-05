20°C / 22°C
Go

National coronavirus council to meet tomorrow as SA battles second wave

The discussion comes as the country's coronavirus death toll has breached the 30,000 mark.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation on Monday, 14 December 2020. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Government said the national coronavirus command council was set to meet on Wednesday morning.

The discussion comes as the country's coronavirus death toll has breached the 30,000 mark.

South Africa is firmly in the grip of a COVID-19 resurgence, which has been characterised by a new variant of the virus.

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented a revised lockdown level 3, with tightened restrictions including the ban on the sale of alcohol, a 9 pm to 6 am curfew and public gatherings.

WATCH: Ramaphosa: South Africa moves to level three

The Department of Health recorded over 12,601 cases in the last 24 hours.

This bring the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic in March to 1 113 349.

