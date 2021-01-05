Leave for rape-accused councillor could cause delay for ANC probe

The councillor – who was one of the leaders of the 2019 Alexandra protests – asked the party to grant him an opportunity to clear his name.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in Johannesburg said on Monday its internal processes looking into the conduct of a rape-accused councillor would be delayed now that he's asked for a leave of absence.

He was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman on 26 December. He appeared in court on Monday and was granted bail. The ANC suspended him once he was arrested and said he would be subjected to its regional integrity commission.

The ANC in Johannesburg has made its position clear in the matter relating him.

It said while he had the right to innocence until proven otherwise, it would side with the alleged victim. The councillor – who was one of the leaders of the 2019 Alexandra protests – asked the party to grant him an opportunity to clear his name.

Party spokesperson Sasa Manganye said the ANC saw his request as a sign that he understood the gravity of the charges against him.

He added that the ANC would not wait on court processes, but would use its integrity commission to make its assessments.

“[The integrity commission] does not give due regard to legality of issues. Its mandate is to deal with ethical issues, not legal issues.”

Meanwhile, the ANC in Johannesburg said it would be investigating to deal with those believed to have been members in party regalia caught on camera celebrating the councillor being granted bail. It said it would also use internal measures to deal with those outside the court reveling in the result.

Manganye said this process would happen independently of the court case.

"Our processes are not going to be dependent on the court process. The executive committee must finalise its processes at least within two weeks. We are not anticipating this matter to [extend] beyond January. We think that within the month of January, the regional integrity committee should send a report to the regional executive committee, which will take a final decision on what must happen."

