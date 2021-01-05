Govt’s motive questioned as it appeals ruling on cigarette ban

The government has on Tuesday filed court papers setting clear its intention to apply for leave to appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

JOHANNESBURG - The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) has slammed government’s decision to appeal the Western Cape High Court ruling, which found that the five-month ban of the sale of tobacco products was unconstitutional.

The case in question was lodged by cigarette manufacturer British American Tobacco and others and judgment was handed down last month.

Fita has raised questions over government’s intentions given its continued pursuit of the matter through the appeal court.

The organisation said it found the appeal regrettable and further expressed concern that this could be a signal that another cigarette sales ban could be on the cards.

The appeal process suspends the effectiveness of the judgment, which found in favour of cigarettes and tobacco products manufacturers until the point when the courts have dealt with it thoroughly.

Fita chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said: “Many legal challenges that government has had to defend during the lockdown mean it has spent a substantial amount of fund and other resources to fighting unnecessary legal battles instead of utilising those resources to combat the spread of the coronavirus.”

Among government’s criticism of the ruling, it states in its appeal papers that the court was wrong to find that the minister responsible for the regulations failed to show that the violation of the constitutional rights of smokers was justified.

But government has stuck to its reasoning for banning the sale of tobacco products last year, stating that the temporary action was in the best interests of South Africans.

Among the arguments advanced in the appeal application is that the court was not consistent in its approach to expert evidence.

It said while the court accepted the evidence of experts by the applicants, despite their lack of requisite qualifications, less weight was placed on evidence provided by their specialists.

Government also questions that the ban on the sale of the products infringes smokers’ and vapers’ rights to bodily and psychological integrity - including security and control over their bodies.

The government states that this is irreconcilable with the fact that regulation 45 does not prohibit the use of the products but only the sale thereof.

However, during the five months when the products could not be sold, many smokers were unable to access these with some resorting to the underground markets - accessing cigarettes at over inflated prices.

