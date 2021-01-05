Family also wants a statue in remembrance of Collins Khosa

Collins Khosa is hoping that the State will come to the table this R60 million in compensation for the loss of their only breadwinner.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Collins Khosa who died during a violent clash with soldiers is hoping to reach a settlement agreement with the State in the first half of this year.

Khosa, a father of three children, died in Alexandra in April when soldiers patrolled the streets to enforce the hard lockdown regulations in communities.

Nine months after the death of the family's breadwinner, they are still waiting for justice and compensation from the State.

Their lawyer Wikus Steyl said this was not all that they were hoping for.

“We’re also hoping for an erection of a statue in respect of Khosa and it will be symbol of their struggle against government.”

While the family has issued summons against Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Steyl said the minister had requested a meeting to find a possible solution outside of court.

