Enock Mpianzi's family willing to fight for justice till the end

Next week will mark a year since the 14-year-old drowned at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge, in Brits, during an orientation camp arranged by his school - Parktown Boys High.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for the Enock Mpianzi's family said they were determined to fight for the family to have their R20 million in compensation.

They are suing the Gauteng Department of Education for their son's death.

Next week will mark a year since the 14-year-old drowned in the Crocodile River at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge, in Brits, during an orientation camp arranged by his school - Parktown Boys High.

In court papers filed in December, the department acknowledges that it’s responsible for the conduct of the school, its governing body and principle and can be held liable.

2020 was a painful year for Mpianzi's family who are still waiting for justice almost a year after the tragedy.

They are suing the state for R20 million in compensation for both his parents, but the State is only offering R700,000.

The family's lawyer Ian Levitt said it was still a long journey ahead to get what they need.

“We know and the department knows that we’re going to fight this until the end. This must set the precedent, in future other schools must, heads of department and principals are cautioned.”

Mpianzi drowned on a Wednesday, but his body was only discovered on Friday after his peers started looking for him.

In March last year, an independent report found that there were no life jackets available for the children who had to build their own make-shift rafts.

It also found that the school failed to do a proper roll call after the water activity and only realised the following day that Mpianzi was missing.

