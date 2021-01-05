EC govt will be ready for mass vaccination – Premier Mabuyane

Oscar Mabuyane has given an update on the province's response to the pandemic, saying all districts have shown a decline in the number of infections.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane on Tuesday said the province would be ready and capable to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine when one for the country becomes available.

On Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said over 67% of the South African population would be targeted in a phased rollout of the country's COVID-19 vaccine, beginning with health workers, followed by the elderly and those with comorbidities.

Eastern Cape government officials said the province was bouncing back after being gripped by the COVID-19 second wave.

Active cases have dropped from around 8,000 at the start of December to about 5,000 at present.

Mabuyane said science would guide the ethical rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine in the province.

“We will follow ethical principles and ensure implementation of the required level of immunity to prevent COVID-19 transmission.”

He said a provincial coordinating committee will be set up to guide the Eastern Cape's vaccine distribution.

“To advise us on technical, social and ethical issues related to mass vaccination of our communities.”

In that province, 7,716 people have died after contracting the virus, while more than 161,000 have recovered.

