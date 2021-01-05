EC govt to vaccinate Mdeni village animals after cow attacks woman

Veterinary scientists from the provincial Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform suspect the animal behaviour was induced by rabies.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape government will vaccinate all animals against rabies in Mdeni village after a woman died when a cow attacked her.

Last month, a cow with a newly born calf attacked and bit a woman in Qumbu.

Veterinary scientists from the provincial Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform suspected the animal behaviour to be induced by rabies.

MEC spokesperson Ayongezwa Lungisa said the department noted the community’s concerns and that it might just occur again.

“A team of veterinary officials was sent to conduct an assessment of the animal and they found that it did not exhibit any clinical symptoms of rabies. The cow and the calf were kept in isolation at the owner’s homestead for daily monitoring and assessment.”

Lungisa adds that following a meeting consisting of the cow owner, traditional leadership in the village and the department's veterinary services, an agreement was reached that the cow be euthanised.

“The owner reneged from the agreement, but the department is still persuading the owner to let the animal be taken to a station for further examination by a team of veterinary officials. The department will vaccine all animals against rabies.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.