Commuters on Moloto Road complying with COVID-19 restrictions - Mamabolo

Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo and representatives from the taxi bodies in the province were on the Moloto Road in Pretoria on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Tuesday said all the commuters in the buses and taxis that they stopped during a safety operations were wearing masks and compliant with COVID-19 regulations.

This amid concerns of holidaymakers making their way back to the province contributing to the rise in COVID-19 infections.

Mamabolo said the public transport operators had been fully co-operating with government.

“Lockdown level 3 restrictions have really helped with what would’ve been a completely difficult situation.”

LISTEN: Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamobolo is out in the City of Tshwane today