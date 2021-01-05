Bemawu members support strike over SABC retrenchment plans

The public broadcaster has been in a deadlock with unions over the proposed retrenchment of workers since it announced its intention last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Broadcasting, Electronic, Media & Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) has warned its members were strongly in support of a strike at the SABC over its planned retrenchment process.

Bemawu said it appears that the SABC management was not willing to meet workers halfway.

The union said it had called on the public broadcaster to give them time to talk to members before the retrenchment process could be finalised.

Labour is concerned that the public broadcaster is pushing to conclude consultations over planned retrenchments by the end of the month.

“They are definitely negotiating in bad faith. There is absolutely no reason why you should kill programmes that are generating revenue,” said the Communication Workers Union’s Aubrey Tshabalala.

Bemawu agreed with their counterparts, with spokesperson Hannes du Buisson saying workers were frustrated.

“We believe that there is no regard for employees and we believe that the SABC is hard-pressed to do what they want to do.”

Meanwhile, reports say a union meeting has been scheduled with workers for Wednesday but the details are yet to be made public.

