‘We’re all in this together’: Prof Schoub appeals for support over vaccine

Ministerial advisory committee professor Barry Schoub said if South Africa managed to start with its vaccination program in April, it was unlikely to achieve the goal of jabbing more than 40 million people before the end of the year.

JOHANNESBURG - With widespread concerns about whether government's vaccine rollout plan may be unrealistic, the chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee professor Barry Schoub on Monday said criticising the state and sowing distrust was not going to help.

On Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said government hopes that some vaccines will arrive in South Africa by next month.

It's already in talks with the private sector to help with the funding challenges.

ALSO READ: Cosatu not convinced by govt’s COVID-19 vaccination plan

But critics are concerned that South Africa is last in the queue for vaccines, claiming it waited too long to enter talks with pharmaceutical companies.

Schoub said if South Africa managed to start with its vaccination programme in April, it was unlikely to achieve the goal of jabbing more than 40 million people before the end of the year.

“We’re all in this together… If we start in February, I think we could reach that goal but if we start in April, it would probably be tough, and I guess we probably would not [reach that goal].”



ALSO READ: Mkhize: Govt aims to secure COVID-19 vaccines as early as February

For phase one of government's rollout plan, it wants to target more than one million front line healthcare workers, in phase two, more than 16 million and a half essential workers, the elderly and those with comorbidities.

For the last phase, government will vaccinate 22 million people older than 18 years.

Some vaccines require a double dose.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.