Tsomo initiates murder: Police need assistance from community, says EC govt

Three young men were shot dead at an initiation school in Tsomo and their bodies discovered on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Traditional Affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha on Sunday urged communities to remain vigilant and ensure the safety of initiates at all times.

Three young men were shot dead at an initiation school in Tsomo and their bodies discovered on Sunday.

The victims' bodies were found by boys who were bringing food to them.

Police are now investigating cases of murder.

Traditional affairs spokesperson Mamnkeli Ngam said: “Police are still investigating as to the cause of the action. The MEC of the department here, MPL Xoli Nqatha, is sending his heartfelt condolences to the families of the [victims]. He’s also calling on members of the community to assist the police to find the perpetrators as soon as possible.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.