Suspects beheaded after alleged Durban drug kingpin Teddy Mafia killed

JOHANNESBURG - Suspected drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay - known as ‘Teddy Mafia’ - has been fatally shot in Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.

According to police, Pillay told his daughter that he was expecting visitors.

The daughter then left him and went to the back of the house where she heard gunshots shortly afterwards.

Pillay was found injured, rushed to the hospital and was declared dead upon arrival.

Two other people have been beheaded outside his home and a large crowd has gathered.

The police's Jay Naicker said: “The community then attacked the two men who were allegedly involved, they were beheaded and set alight on the road. When police arrive on scene to attend to reports of a shooting, the community opened fire on the police. There was standoff between the police and members of the community.”

