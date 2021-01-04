Suspect in murder of EC cop to appear in court tomorrow

Constable Amos Cupido, who was attached to the Vispol unit, was stabbed on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - A 25-year-old man accused of attacking an off-duty police officer in Storms River, in the Eastern Cape, is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Constable Amos Cupido, who was attached to the Vispol unit, was stabbed on Saturday.

He was rushed to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect was apprehended on Sunday.

The police's Khaya Tonjeni said: “The incident happened while the member was off-duty and family members were immediately informed.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.