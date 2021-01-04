SABC accused of negotiating in bad faith over retrenchments

The public broadcaster has been deadlocked with unions over the proposed retrenchment of workers at the parastatal.

JOHANNESBURG - Labour unions have on Monday accused the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) of negotiating in bad faith.

The process was put on hold last year after an angry response from workers.

The SABC issued letters of retrenchment to some affected employees last year but the process was halted following the intervention of unions.

In late December, parties met but no agreement was reached.

The unions are now expressing concerns that the public broadcaster is pushing to conclude consultations over planned retrenchments by the end of the month without concluding the process.

The Communications Workers Union’s Aubrey Tshabalala said: “They’re definitely negotiating in bad faith; there’s absolutely no reason why you should kill programmes that have been generating revenue.”

Another union Bemawu agrees with their counterparts as spokesperson Hannes du Buisson explains: “We believe they have no regard for employees and that the SABC is hard-pressed to do what they want to do.”

Meanwhile, reports say a union meeting has been schedule with workers on Tuesday, but the details are yet to be made public.

