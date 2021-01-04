Natu president Allen Thompson dies after contracting COVID-19

Thompson was elected to lead Natu in 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - President of the National Teachers Union (Natu) Allen Thompson has died after contracting COVID-19.

The Department of Basic Education has on Monday reacted with shock and sadness following his death.

The department’s Elijah Mhlanga said Thompson was passionate about his job.

“We’re extremely sad. This has taken us by surprise; we worked very well with Natu as a union and with Thompson, he was a good leader.”

