Motsoaledi: Over 50 foreign nationals tried to enter SA with fake COVID results

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has visited the border post where nationals from Zimbabwe and other countries north of the Limpopo are seeking to enter.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday said it was not clear if there were syndicates selling fake COVID-19 tests to foreign nationals returning to work but at least 50 such tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe.

Minister Motsoaledi has visited the border post where nationals from Zimbabwe and other countries north of the Limpopo are seeking to enter.

“We don't know whether it’s a syndicate, but we just find a lot of COVID-19 tests that are not authentic, and we confiscate them.”

Thousands of workers from Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Mozambique are returning but they are required to have COVID-19 tests that are not more 72 hours old.

ALSO READ: Most deaths at Beitbridge happened before congestion period - Motsoaledi

At the Ficksburg border with Lesotho, gates were closed temporarily earlier as many of the travellers who wanted to pass through overwhelmed officials there.

Motsoaledi said security had been increased along borders to prevent illegal crossings.

“Part of our plan was to identify areas where people have a tendency to cross illegally into South Africa whether through the river or through the fence or any other part of the border line - those areas are known.”

ALSO READ: SAAFF calls on govt to urgently intervene in Beitbridge Border Post backlogs

Port health is also ensuring that all travellers are tested before entry and that the tests are authentic.

LISTEN: We're prepared for fake COVID-19 certificates and confiscated them - Motsoaledi

current settingsbeitbridge kuyanyiwa people told to go back if you dont have a permit at zim side of the border pic.twitter.com/sfsDZH7KQL ChilliBoss (@MUHOHI) January 4, 2021

4/ Scores throng Beitbridge border post in last-minute travel



Under the new order, only holders of foreign countries work permits, student or resident permits, diplomats on government business and holders of foreign travel documents will be allowed to exit. pic.twitter.com/7f26s5tPH0 ZANU PF PATRIOTS (@zanupf_patriots) January 4, 2021

This is ficksburg border gate from Lesotho now they getting in SA, Beitbridge border gate from Zimbabwe, Limbobo border gate from Mozambique they are all full like this they are all getting in S AFRICA Foreigners are more than the citizens of S AFRICA pic.twitter.com/WgZAEIojXp Sello@mable (@Sellomable1) January 4, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.