Mashaba calls for private-sector led national COVID-19 vaccination fund

JOHANNESBURG - Action SA leader Herman Mashaba said government had failed in its bid to secure a vaccine and should now put out a mandate to allow for the establishment of a private-sector led national COVID-19 vaccination fund.

He said it should be managed by private medical aids who could then be forced to ensure a transparent and efficient rollout to all South Africans in the interest of collective health and prosperity.

Government has come under fire over its failure to quickly secure a vaccine for the country.

On Sunday Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said talks were taking place outside of the UN’s Covax facility to see if a vaccine could be brought to the country in the coming months.

Mashaba said private medical aids were well placed to manage such initiatives – insisting that they would be free from corruption and exorbitant amounts already spent in fighting the pandemic.

He said people like him would be keen to help.

“Medical aids and societies can start looking for small funding so that all South Africans who want to be vaccinated, like myself, are really willing to contribute towards that. But with no government intervention whatsoever.”

