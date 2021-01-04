Marking of matric exams to start today

The Basic Education Department has appointed more than 145,000 markers who will be stationed at over 180 centres across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The marking process of the National Senior Certificate exams will get under way on Monday.

It's been a particularly difficult academic year for both pupils and teachers - with the COVID-19 lockdown limiting classroom time and leaving pupils to figure out online learning and home-schooling.

Over the weekend Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga released new health guidelines to be followed during marking.

“The department has issued a new set of guidelines that are going to be used at marking centres to create a conducive environment for the markers to do their work without fear because of the COVID-19 situation,” said the Education Department's Elijah Mhlanga.

“We know that there’s a lot of anxiety around gatherings, but we have done all that we could to make sure they are safe.”

