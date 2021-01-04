Mamabolo commends the public for no major incidents on Gauteng roads

As the holidays end and people return to work, road blocks have been set up on the province’s major routes, with no major incidents reported yet.

JOHANNESBURG - As holidaymakers head home to Gauteng, authorities said on Monday they were monitoring road safety and compliance.

Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo told 702 that while traffic was fairly stable so far, they were expecting an increase later on Monday.

He said road blocks were set up on the province’s major routes and no major incidents were reported yet.

Gauteng traffic police said there had been a decline in fatalities on the province's roads this festive season due to reduced movement under level 3 lockdown regulations.

Mamabolo said he was pleased that road users had so far been adhering to road rules.

"The operation started at six in the morning. It's still very early but we are in full force. We must commend the people - there've not been any incidents on the roads."

MEC @JacobMamaboloSA pleased with #COVID19 compliance, hes at a Joints Inter-Provincial Permanent Static Roadblocks across Gauteng pic.twitter.com/dbBkg7gBA2 Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (@GPDRT_) January 4, 2021

People are wearing their masks so far so good. 0% incidents where we are pic.twitter.com/9tMyBLMJUS Theo Nkonki (@Theo_Nkonki) January 4, 2021

This morning we are joining law enforcement at one of #COVID19 Joints Inter-Provincial Permanent Static Roadblocks across Gauteng pic.twitter.com/bF3kUX4TkI Theo Nkonki (@Theo_Nkonki) January 4, 2021

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.