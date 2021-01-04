Khayelitsha community ask for help after fire destroys 152 homes

A New Year’s Day fire razed the homes of 400 Khayelitsha residents on Friday night.

CAPE TOWN – Four hundred Khayelitsha residents are asking for help rebuilding their lives after a New Year’s Day fire razed their homes.

One-hundred and fifty-two homes were destroyed in the Taiwan informal settlement on Friday night.

It's not yet clear how the fire started.

Khayelitsha community activist Ntsiki Dlulani said assistance was urgently needed.

“Be it bedding, clothing materials, toiletries, food or school uniforms that can assist. This community has nothing.”

#KhayelitshaFire Fire-affected victims of the Taiwan Informal Settlement are urgently in need of donations after a fire ravaged the area on New Year’s Day. LP pic.twitter.com/yYNrKc76Zw — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 3, 2021

No emergency shelter was given to them, with many left fending for themselves.

Dlulani said she's angry at the City of Cape Town's inability to provide fire kits and shelter.

However, the City of Cape Town can no longer automatically make available these so-called starter kits after fires and floods.

Due to budget cuts, they now have to approach national government to access the necessary funding.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.