Fuel prices to be hiked on Wednesday

The Energy Department has announced that the petrol price will increase between 40 and 43 cents a litre.

JOHANNESBURG – While trying to recover from the economic turmoil of 2020, South Africans will also have to pay more for fuel as of Wednesday.

The Energy Department has announced that the petrol price will increase by between 40 and 43 cents a litre.

Consumers will also have to fork out between 54 and 55 cents more for diesel, while illuminating paraffin will cost between 55 and 74 cents more.

The only price decrease is for liquefied petroleum gas, which will move down 44 cents a kilogram.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.