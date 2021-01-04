COVID-19: Pupils may have to go back to school on alternating days

Basic Education Department director general Mathanzima Mweli said they must make a decision on how children will return to school closer to the time.

JOHANNESBURG - Pupils might have to go back to school on alternated days or different times when the academic year starts later this month.

This is an option which the Basic Education Department is now considering to reduce the number of children and teachers attending school to avoid the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Teachers must be back in the classroom on 25 January - two days before the rest of the children return.

The department's director general Mathanzima Mweli said they must make a decision on how children will return to school closer to the time.

“We might have to do alternating weeks or days to reduce the number of learners at schools.”

Mweli added that they also had to deal with the absence of teachers who had comorbidities.

“The second wave seems to be more intense and there are processes ready to deal with those with comorbidities.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.