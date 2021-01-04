City of CT yet to receive plan on how to assist Khayelitsha fire victims

One hundred and fifty-two homes in the Taiwan informal settlement went up in flames on New Year's Day, leaving about 400 residents homeless.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Monday said it was awaiting directives from national government on how Khayelitsha fire victims would be assisted.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Several organisations such as the Social Justice Coalition, Gift of the Givers and others are providing humanitarian aid.

Some 400 residents that were impacted are staying with friends and relatives.

Human Settlements Mayco Member Malusi Booi said no emergency shelter was activated due to COVID-19 regulations.

“We can’t put people in one place, we need to practice social distancing those divisions were unable to offer the halls and such other facilities.”

The municipality has been unable to provide starter kits as a result of budget cuts.

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu will visit the area to assess the situation and develop and plan of action.

“There will be a meeting with various stakeholders, and we will be advised by the minister as to what will happen.”

