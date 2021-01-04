Cele hoping to put WC gang leaders behind bars in 2021

Just last week in Ocean View, a man was killed and another wounded while vehicles were torched, and a home was damaged in running battles for turf.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele is hoping 2021 will be the year that Western Cape gang ring leaders are put in handcuffs.

Gang wars on the Cape Flats have escalated post lockdown.

Just last week in Ocean View, a man was killed and another wounded while vehicles were torched, and a home was damaged in running battles for turf.

Last year also brought a renewed focus on the issue of protection rackets in the city.

ALSO READ: WC govt to fork out over R1bn to train 3,000 new cops

Cele on Monday said gang wars were still giving him headaches: “The Anti-gang Unit is there but gangs still have a way of causing trouble for us.”

He’s hoping to ramp up SAPS efforts to deal with gansterism decisively this year, saying the recent arrest of prominent alleged underworld figures will have a huge impact on warring gangs.

“We need to make more arrests at leadership level. This will save the lives of people.”

The issue of gang warfare has been at the top of mind for years for those people in high risk areas like Ocean View and Manenberg.

But it came into sharp focus nationally last year with the assassination of top Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear. Zane Kilian is currently facing a murder charge linked to his death.

ALSO READ: Murder accused Zane Kilian to spend Christmas, New Year behind bars

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.