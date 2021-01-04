ANC Joburg councillor accused of rape asks to step aside

In the letter to the party, the councillor - while claiming innocence - requests a leave of absence from his role.

JOHANNESBURG - A City of Johannesburg African National Congress (ANC) councillor who has been charged with rape on Monday wrote to the party asking to step aside.

This after he was granted bail in the Alexandra Magistrates Court earlier on Monday.

It's claimed he raped a woman on Boxing Day.

In the letter to the party, while claiming innocence, he requests a leave of absence from his role as a councillor.

The ANC in the region has confirmed receiving this request.

Its spokesperson Sasa Manganye said the letter came after the ANC had decided to suspend him from council.

“It only confirms the decision we have taken to suspend him.”

Earlier, Mangaye expressed disappointment over members dressed in party regalia celebrating the accused being granted bail.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.