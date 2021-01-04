Alcohol industry concerned about rise of illicit trade

Less than a week into the national alcohol prohibition, the liquor industry said it was seeing signs of a rise in the illicit trade.

The South African Liquor Brand Owners Association’s Sibani Mngadi said while the public had, for the most part, been complying, law enforcement needed to be more rigorous in dealing with illegal alcohol sales.

“Our main concern is the rise in illegal sale of alcohol during the period of the ban.

"One company had an armed robbery in its production facility in Durban where thousands of bottles were stolen. Branded bottles are filled with illegal alcohol and sold to the public.”

