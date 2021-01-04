After Bara's good news, KZN hospitals also report fewer New Year's trauma cases

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala thanked residents for adhering to lockdown regulations, which he said allowed hospital staff to focus on other patients.

DURBAN - The alcohol ban and curfew are having an effect in KwaZulu-Natal, with the some of the province's biggest hospitals reporting a lower intake of trauma patients during the New Year weekend.

South Africa marked New Year's Eve under level three lockdown restrictions with a 9pm curfew and a complete ban on alcohol sales due to rising COVID-19 infections.

At this time of year, hospitals are usually overwhelmed by alcohol-related injuries. But due to the current lockdown restrictions, the picture was different this festive season. Trauma units treat victims of incidents such as stabbings, gunshots and car crashes.

Premier Sihle Zikalala thanked KZN residents on Sunday for adhering to the regulations, saying it allowed

healthcare workers to invest scarce resources where they were needed most.

"On New Year's Eve and New Year's Day some of our busiest hospitals in the province reported a very low intake of patients. Their emergency and trauma units were virtually empty."

Last week, the biggest public hospital in Africa, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, reported no trauma casualties over New Year's Eve.

The hospital said it was the first time in its history that it didn't have a single trauma case on New Year's Day.

Police Minister Bheki Cele also said last week he was flooded with messages of appreciation from doctors thanking the men and women in blue for a historic night, with minimal trauma cases.

