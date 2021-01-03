Western Cape police issue almost 3,000 fines for breaking lockdown regulations

Western Cape SAPS has thanked the majority of people for heeding the call to observe the level 3 regulations and respecting the rule of law.

JOHANNESBURG - Since New Year's Eve on Thursday, police in the Western Cape have issued 2,915 fines for the contravention of the Disaster Management Act regulations.

Police said the majority of the transgressions (2185) were for failure to adhere to the 9pm - 6am curfew.

Twenty-nine illegal shebeens were closed down with 32 arrests for the sale, dispensing and distributing liquor. A total of 11 000 litres of alcohol were confiscated during the weekend operation. Thirteen firearms and 100 rounds of ammunition were also confiscated.

A vehicle checkpoint held in the early hours of Sunday morning in Laingsburg in the Karoo led to the discovery of 70kg of dagga in bags found in a taxi destined for Cape Town. A 27-year-old passenger from Belhar was arrested.

Across the province's beaches, police were also deployed to ensure adherence to level 3 restrictions. While most beaches were deserted, there were a few transgressors.

During compliance inspections on beaches in the Overberg on Friday police removed and fined 15 persons from three beaches in Pringle Bay, Onrus and Castle Beach. Fines to the value of R15 000 were issued.

