Still no arrests after Mpumalanga govt official killed

The provincial community safety department's spokesperson Joseph Mabuza was killed when a van crashed into his bike on the N4 in December 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police on Sunday said they were following up on leads about a suspect accused of killing a government official in an apparent hit and run.

The provincial community safety department's spokesperson Joseph Mabuza was killed when a van crashed into his bike on the N4 in December 2018.

The driver of the van fled the scene and is believed to be hiding in eSwatini.

More than two years down the line, Mabuza's family is still waiting for answers saying they’re unhappy with the slow pace of the investigation.

Police spokesperson Donald Mdluli has pleaded with the family to be patient.

“At this stage, we empathise with the family as they would want to have closure. However, due to the complexity of the case, it was not known who the suspect is but the police now know who the suspect is.”