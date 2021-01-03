Probe under way after man killed, two wounded in Cafda shooting

Steenberg police detectives say one man was killed in Saturday night's shooting while two others were wounded.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a shooting that's left three people shot in the Cafda area, in the Western Cape.

No arrests have yet been made.

The police's Andre Traut said: “The circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated.”