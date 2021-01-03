Parliament closed off 2020 with over 30 Bills yet to be passed

As of 11 December, the National Assembly was sitting with 32 bills before it. Among those are new bills submitted to Parliament by Cabinet.

CAPE TOWN - Not much to celebrate in 2020 in terms of legislation being passed by Parliament and signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The legislature is currently working on a few ground-breaking pieces of legislations from legalisation of marijuana for personal use, to new electoral laws to allow independents to contest national elections.

As of 11 December, the National Assembly was sitting with 32 bills before it. Among those are new bills submitted to Parliament by Cabinet.

These include new legislation, which focuses on harsher punishments for criminals as well as a bill that will regulate the private use of cannabis.

ALSO READ: CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: 3 new GBV Bills seek to restore survivors' trust in justice

In August, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said that most of the new bills responded to issues raised during the Presidential Summit Against gender-based violence held in 2018 in respect of the criminal justice system.

“Cabinet approved the submission of the three GBV bills: The Criminal Law Sexual Offences Related Matters Amendment Bill of 2020, National Register for Sexual Offences and the Domestic Violence Amendment Bill to Parliament. These bills respond to a number of issues raised during the presidential summit against GBV.”

WATCH: Cabinet approves submission of cannabis private use bill to Parly: Lamola

Cabinet approved the submission of the three gender-based violence bills that aim to address a number of issues in the criminal justice system, like harsher punishments for perpetrators.

Cabinet has also approved the submission of the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill of 2020 to Parliament for processing.

The bill will give effect to the Constitutional Court judgement that declared some parts of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act and Medicines and Related Substances Control Act unconstitutional.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.