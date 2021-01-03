Most South Africans adhering to booze ban, says Salba

Under the current level 3 lockdown restrictions, the sale of liquor is banned until 15 January.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Liquor Brandowners Association said they have noted compliance with the alcohol ban in the country.

The association said it has observed that many South Africans have been complying with the regulations.

This is believed to have resulted in reduced trauma cases in hospitals in a period where such cases are at a peak.

“As Salba we welcome the general positive behaviour among South Africans during this festive season,” said association Chairperson Sibani Mngadi.

