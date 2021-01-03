Momentum One-Day Cup scheduled for 9 Jan with firm fixtures

The 50-over competition was relocated to one stadium and will be played behind closed doors, to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG – The Momentum One-Day Cup will start on 9 January, with a revised number of 15 matches set to take place, in a bio-secure environment in Potchefstroom.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed the news on their website on Sunday.

The six competing franchises remain divided into two pools of three teams each.

Defending champions, the Hollywoodbets Dolphins share Pool A with the Momentum Multiply Titans and VKB Knights and are scheduled to play each other on a home and away basis within their pool between 9 – 16 January 2021.

The Imperial Lions, Six Gun Grill Cobras and Warriors make up Pool B and are set to get their campaign underway from 29 January – 5 February.

Originally the sides were expected to play a single round of cross-pool matches, but instead, the top two teams of each pool will go head-to-head in the semi-finals on Thursday, 11 February and Friday, 12 February, with Senwes Park hosting the final on Sunday, 14 February.

CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith said, “It is a great to be able to reaffirm that the Momentum One-Day Cup is going ahead this summer. It is the first limited-overs competition of the season and the respective franchises are raring to get going following a couple of weeks out of competitive action.

“It is unfortunate that we have to reduce the number of matches being played and move the entire competition to one venue, but the restrictions need to be put in place to ensure the tournament goes ahead in a safe environment in accordance with Government regulations.”