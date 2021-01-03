Lesotho police find 7 bodies in Mohokare River in almost two weeks

The river is located at the Ficksburg border in the Free State between South Africa and Lesotho.

JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho police have recovered the bodies of seven people believed to have been trying to cross into South Africa through the Mohokare River.

The bodies were retrieved between just before Christmas Day and Saturday.

It is understood there could be more bodies in the water.

With the festive season coming to an end, border officials are manning the various ports of entry amid expectations that some may enter the country illegally.